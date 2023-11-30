SHOCK AFTER UNPRECEDENTED ‘NIGHT OF CALM’ IN DUBLIN

Date: November 30, 2023 - Craic & Codology

OConnell strret

Ireland woke with a sense of disbelief following the unprecedented scenes witnessed in Dublin last night when an entire evening passed without any rioting, wanton destruction of property or arson. Said one shocked inner-city resident: “I was left reeling after looking out my window and seeing no plumes of smoke or hordes of masked hoodlums... Read more »

