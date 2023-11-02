‘THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE OUR TOURNAMENT,’ LAMENT IRISH JOURNOS

Date: November 2, 2023 - Craic & Codology

Ireland rugby anthem

Ireland rugby anthem


A pall has fallen across the entire sport of rugby after the wrong team in green lifted the Webb Ellis trophy, according to Irish rugby pundits everywhere. “How could they be so heartless as to rob us sports writers of what should have been our finest hour?” wailed one grieving rugger writer. “Didn’t those selfish... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber