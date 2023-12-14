Paschal Donohoe has not completely ruled out committing to the role of Minister for Public Expenditure. Currently linked to a possible bid to become IMF chief, Donohoe kicked for touch when asked about possibly fulfilling his Cabinet role. “At the moment, I am fully committed to deflecting questions about that tasty IMF gig,” said Rascal.... Read more »
DONOHOE DOESN’T RULE OUT MINISTERIAL ROLE
