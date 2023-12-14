DONOHOE DOESN’T RULE OUT MINISTERIAL ROLE

Date: December 14, 2023 - Craic & Codology

Paschal Donohoe

Paschal Donohoe


Paschal Donohoe has not completely ruled out committing to the role of Minister for Public Expenditure. Currently linked to a possible bid to become IMF chief, Donohoe kicked for touch when asked about possibly fulfilling his Cabinet role. “At the moment, I am fully committed to deflecting questions about that tasty IMF gig,” said Rascal.... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber