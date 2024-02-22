‘SPONSORS SOUGHT FOR SEVERANCE PACKAGES,’ RTÉ ANNOUNCE

Date: February 22, 2024 - Craic & Codology

RTE

RTE-file


The national broadcaster has announced that it is to offer advertisers a unique opportunity to sponsor its massively generous severance payouts to former executives. In a press release to advertisers, the broadcaster said: “The calls by politicians for RTÉ to publish the details of every senior executive’s exit package since 2016 represents a unique and... Read more »

