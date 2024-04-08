Create A Beautiful, Natural-Looking Smile at Seapoint Clinic

Founded more than 15 years ago, the hugely successful Seapoint Dental Clinic, originally based in Blackrock, has just invested €2m in a new, state-of-the-art practice in Beacon Court, Sandyford, Co Dublin.

The Practice is in the unique position to be at the epicentre of advances in cosmetic and biomimetic dentistry, with composite bonding, teeth whitening and orthodontic treatments, such as Invisalign being among its most in-demand treatments. The team are passionate about dentistry and combine current research with proven knowledge and years of clinical expertise, which allows them to combine their skills to offer patients the very best experience that is individually tailored while never compromising on quality.

Dentistry has evolved significantly since the inception of Seapoint Dental Clinic. Not so long ago cosmetic dentistry was very much considered a luxury. Now however, an entirely new mindset exists around this field. Recent research by Kelton Global has shown that 30% of people surveyed say that a person’s smile is the first thing they notice about them and 38% said they would opt out of a second date with someone because of crooked teeth. Simply put, a nice, wide smile has never been more in fashion.

The benefits of a beautiful smile also go well beyond being perceived as attractive. Research has shown that not only can it can help enhance your career, but discoloured or broken/missing teeth can even inhibit your career success. Dr Clodagh Myers, dentist and director of the clinic, notes the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and attributes this in part to the rise of social media: “With direct access to influencer profiles, who all appear to have ‘the perfect smile’, shifts in people’s self-image have created a surge in both male and female patients seeking cosmetic treatments. These range from lunch hour whitening treatments, to diamond clean hygiene, to the Invisalign and minimally invasive composite bonding.”

Natural-Looking Results

Seapoint believes in producing natural-looking results, where only you and your dentist know of any work completed, and is committed to restoring people’s confidence in dentistry by providing the time and care to achieve the best possible results. A traditional approach to correcting misaligned teeth involves aggressive tooth preparation to create the ideal archform before placing porcelain veneers.

“There has been a paradigm shift away from this,” reports Dr Myers. “One of the most popular treatment packages we offer is called the ABC package, where the patient’s teeth are aligned, usually using Invisalign. Then we brighten or whiten the teeth, using a combination of our one-hour whitening and home kit. Finally, we complete treatment by placing some composite bonding on any teeth that have chipped or worn edges to achieve a natural, long-lasting result. None of the natural teeth have been compromised and the result looks completely natural, which is what our patients want.

“With the use of intraoral scanners and sophisticated 3D imaging software, the ability to show patients what their teeth will look like when the treatment finishes has transformed the patient experience. They can see what their smile will look like after clear aligner treatment to straighten their teeth, before commencing treatment, which has led to increased case acceptance,” continues Dr Myers.

Digital smile design concepts are used to produce a mock-up of a potential smile design and can be transferred to the mouth using the trial smile concept. “This really helps educate patients and allows them to appreciate the parameters involved in the creation of a beautiful smile, as a huge barrier to patient acceptance used to be ‘fear of the unknown’. For example, a 50-year-old man does not want Hollywood white teeth, so now he can not only achieve a natural result, he’s involved in the process every step of the way,” Dr Myers concludes.

The ethos on which Seapoint Dental in Blackrock was founded has withstood the test of time. By blending innovative dental practices with compassionate expertise, the clinic consistently delivers an exceptional patient journey. Seapoint at the Beacon strives not only to emulate this, but to build on this to bring the patient experience to the next level.

