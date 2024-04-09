Experience Unmatched Luxury at Centara Reserve Samui, Thailand

Embark on a journey of modern sophistication amidst an idyllic tropical haven at Centara Reserve Samui in Thailand, where unforgettable stories come to life.

As the inaugural gem in Centara’s exclusive collection, this retreat stands poised to claim its status as one of Koh Samui’s most coveted destinations. Once known as Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui, this distinctive property has undergone a remarkable transformation, seamlessly blending its colonial elegance with contemporary flair.

Nestled amidst lush gardens along the powdery white sands of Chaweng Beach, the resort offers a sanctuary where every detail is meticulously crafted, yet is just a short stroll from all the island’s finest attractions.

Boasting 184 luxurious rooms, pool suites, and beachfront villas, each accompanied by dedicated “Reserve Hosts”, the resort ensures unparalleled service. There are six distinct dining venues and bars, including the intimate Act 5 Spanish Grill, The Terrace with its piazza-style dining, Thai tapas with a modern twist at Sa-Nga, and Salt Society beach bar, each showcasing the finest local produce and culinary craftsmanship. Meanwhile at The Gin Run bar you’ll uncover a whole new world of gin with immersive experiences and inspiring cocktail concoctions.

At the heart of the resort lies the Reserve Spa Cenvaree, a peaceful retreat where guests enjoy bespoke wellness experiences amid organic herb gardens and serene treatment rooms, along with a 24/7 fitness center and Yoga Pavilion provide relaxation and renewal.

The resort also curates a range of activities designed to create lasting memories including Thai cooking classes, arts & crafts workshops, and night-fishing. Children can explore their creative side in the technology-free Children’s Zone, while their parents soak up the sun alongside one of the many pools, one of which is reserved for adults only.

As a premier destination for celebrations, Centara Reserve Samui provides a stunning setting for weddings, vow renewals, and special events. With its dedication to excellence, the resort offers guests a chance to experience unmatched luxury and cultural richness, where every moment is an opportunity to craft their own narrative of discovery and delight.

Only a 15-minute drive from Samui International Airport.

Book Directly with Centara Reserve Samui

Visit : www.centarahotelsresorts.com

Email crs@chr.co.th or telephone +66 (0) 77 230 500 for information.