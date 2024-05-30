Commercial Feature : Business News

The CEA – The Directors’ Disqualification Regime

Aoife McPartland, Senior Enforcement Manager, Corporate Enforcement Authority

Ireland’s company law used to rely exclusively on criminal law for sanctioning misbehaviour among company directors. As Ireland’s business landscape developed, measures to sanction directors’ misconduct diversified to include disqualification and restriction of directors (McGrath, 2019). Disqualification is crucial for sanctioning director misbehaviour.

Under section 160 of the Companies Act 1990 (the 1990 Act), disqualification applied automatically to those convicted of an indictable offence involving fraud or dishonesty. A court could order the disqualification of a person who breached their directors’ duties, was convicted of fraudulent trading, or persistently defaulted on their obligations under the Companies Acts, among other reasons.

The Company Law Enforcement Act 2001 (the 2001 Act) expanded grounds for disqualification to include those guilty of failing to keep proper books of account two or more times, directors of companies struck off the Register of Companies for failing to file annual returns with the CRO, and where they were disqualified in another State and the Irish courts are satisfied it is also appropriate that they be disqualified in Ireland. The 2001 Act also allowed for restriction to be ordered in place of disqualification where appropriate.

Under the Companies Act 2014 (the 2014 Act), disqualification can be automatic, deemed, and discretionary. Disqualification undertakings were also introduced under the 2014 Act, where a director consents, without a court hearing, to being disqualified when invited to do so by the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) (see section 852 of the 2014 Act). The CEA published an information note in April outlining the significant consequences of disqualification. The types of undesirable behaviour tackled by the disqualification regime have noticeably expanded between 1928 and 2014. In 2022, 4,298 names were entered on the Register of Disqualified Persons maintained by the Companies Registration Office (CRO). An understanding of this past may guide where disqualification goes in the future.

Read: CEA’s Guidance regarding disqualification under company law Information Note 2024/1 on www.cea.gov.ie

