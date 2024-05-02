Commercial Feature : The Great Outdoors

Urban Plant Life in the Heart of Dublin City

SINCE its formation in the early 1980s, Urban Plant Life is a wholly Irish-owned and managed company with a simple philosophy – provide customers with the highest standard of product and service. Located in Cork St, it is an urban oasis in the historic Liberties and the only garden centre in Dublin city. The staff at Urban Plant Life have great knowledge of what plants work best in different environments, which means they always provide the interior landscaping scheme that will not only look the best but also work the best for any given location. By concentrating on high standards and clear communication between its staff and customers, Urban Plant Life has gained a stellar reputation as a business you can depend on to always fulfil your exact needs. It also has an exterior planting and grounds maintenance service, looking after anything from a manicured lawn to a complex planting scheme. Providing a huge range of indoor and outdoor plants, from suppliers based all over the world, it also sells compost, planters and garden equipment – so Urban Plant Life has everything to suit all of your gardening needs. For Dublin-only deliveries, visit www.plantlife.ie; for nationwide deliveries, visit www.plantlifeireland.com or call 01 453 6201.

*********************************************************************

Cultivating Excellence in Organic Gardening

GEE-UP is an entirely Irish-crafted, odourless manure product, proudly certified by the Organic Trust. Sourced from horse stables across Co Cork, its process involves meticulous composting, thorough sieving and careful bagging near Blarney, before being distributed nationwide. It epitomises the pinnacle of recycling! Through expert composting, horse manure transforms into an odourless, crumbly and weed-free substance – a delight to work with. Gee-up embodies pure organic goodness – free from peat and harmful chemicals. With Gee-up, every new plant receives the optimal start without the risk of root damage, unlike fresh manure. Enhance the growth of your fruit, vegetable and shrub beds by mulching and nourishing with Gee-up. Not only does it promote healthy plant development, it also adds an aesthetic touch to your garden. Simply prepare your soil by clearing away weeds and apply a layer of Gee-up – it actively supports and fosters worm activity, gradually enriching and aerating your soil. Remember, soil requires nourishment and Gee-up delivers an abundance of humus and essential nutrients crucial for robust plant growth. Furthermore, it fosters the propagation of vital worms and bacteria, essential components for maintaining soil health. With Gee-up, cultivate a flourishing garden while simultaneously promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship. Order Gee-up directly at www.geeup.ie or call 021 4381 485. Delivered nationwide.

*********************************************************************

Dublin Grass Machinery: Your Ultimate Grounds-Care Partner

ESTABLISHED in 1981, Dublin Grass Machinery stands out as the leading dealer of grounds-care machinery in Ireland. Serving as the primary agent for a diverse range of premier brands including John Deere homeowner, commercial, and golf machinery; EGO battery-powered equipment; Goupil Electric Vehicles; Grillo AgriGarden Equipment; Wiedenmann; Kersten Sweepers; Mean Green Electric Mowers; and Wessex, the company caters to a wide array of clientele. Whether you’re in need of equipment for your garden, golf course, landscape contracting, stud farm, local authority or sports club, Dublin Grass Machinery has you covered. Moreover, the company prides itself on providing unparalleled after-sales service. With a team of highly qualified and experienced sales, parts and service staff, Dublin Grass Machinery ensures swift and superior service that complements its top-of-the-line equipment. From speedy repairs to expert advice, they go above and beyond to meet all your ground care needs. For more information call 01-8386867 or visit www.dublingrass.ie.

*********************************************************************

Your Once-Daily Allergy Relief

CETRINE ALLERGY 10mg film-coated tablets from Rowex Ltd is Ireland’s No1 allergy relief. Taken once daily it can provide 24-hour control and fast relief of allergies and the symptoms of hay fever – such as itchy, runny and blocked-up nose; sneezing; and watery eyes. Cetrine Allergy also relieves the symptoms of urticaria (hives) and pruritus (itching of the skin). It also comes in an 1mg/ml oral solution, which is suitable for ages two years and older. Launched in 2019, Cetrine Allergy Oral Solution is a nondrowsy antihistamine used for the relief of the symptoms of hayfever and allergies including dust or pet allergies, along with rashes associated with hives and itching – perfect for keeping little hands from scratching. Cetrine Allergy 10mg film-coated tablets are available in packs of seven and 30, and Cetrine Allergy 1mg/ml Oral Solution comes in a 200ml bottle. Both are available over the counter from your pharmacy without prescription. Don’t let pollen spoil your summer, pick up Cetrine Allergy today and defy pollen!