Transform Your Outdoor Space with A Room Outside…

Established in 2009 by Liam and Caroline Whelan, A Room Outside has gone from strength to strength to be the leading suppliers of hot tubs, swim spas, outdoor kitchens, saunas, barbeques and outdoor heaters. The company prides itself on its industry knowledge, commitment to quality products and excellent customer service. Caroline and Liam, along with their team of industry professionals, strive to assist customers in choosing the right products to meet their specific needs and preferences to help create the perfect outdoor space and extend their home outwards. BESPOKE CULINARY EXPERIENCE

Over the years, A Room Outside has witnessed customers returning and adding to their garden spaces as they discover the joy and benefits of outdoor living. Due to the increased focus on outdoor kitchens, the company has invested in the largest display of outdoor kitchens in Ireland in its showroom in Limerick, with Bull Kitchens being its exclusive brand. Customers can view a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and create a completely bespoke culinary experience in their individual outdoor space, turning gardens into a dream entertainment area.

THERAPEUTIC SAUNAS

With the growth in interest in personal wellbeing in the last few years, sales of saunas in particular have soared for the company: “Saunas and hot tubs have become increasingly popular among homeowners, not only for their therapeutic and health benefits but also as a means of creating a relaxing oasis in the privacy of one’s own backyard,” comments Caroline. Liam adds: “Many of our customers are now focusing on themselves and their homes. They are prioritising their wellbeing and investing in the ultimate relaxation experience.” With the options for both indoor and outdoor saunas available, the Poolstar brand of saunas is exclusive to the company in Ireland. Caroline continues: “When the pandemic hit, homeowners invested in their outdoor areas as they couldn’t go anywhere due to restrictions. Now they are reaping those benefits by continuing to enjoy their enhanced outdoor spaces. People have embraced the concept of bringing the indoors out and the outdoors in, and we see a huge shift towards home entertainment and using these spaces to their fullest.”

EXCEPTIONAL PRODUCTS

With its main shop based in Limerick and a second shop in Wexford, A Room Outside is enthusiastic about its continued expansion. Its website provides accessibility nationwide to outdoor enthusiasts and homeowners who are seeking exceptional products and expert guidance at reasonable prices. Anything purchased on the site is guaranteed to be in stock and delivered within a couple of days. It also offers an assembly service if required. A Room Outside stands as a testament to the passion and commitment of both Caroline and Liam, and the whole team, in promoting outdoor living. With their extensive product range, personalised service, and plans for expansion, they strive to be the go-to destination for outdoor enthusiasts, providing them with high-quality products and expert guidance.

Limerick Showroom: (061) 603 686

Wexford Showroom: (053) 914 3636

www.aroomoutside.ie