Virgin Media’s Backing Business Community: Fostering SME Growth and Collaboration

In the wake of the pandemic, small businesses faced unprecedented challenges. The economic landscape shifted, and businesses had to adapt rapidly to survive. Recognising the plight of SMEs, Virgin Media launched its Backing Business campaign.

Over 400 businesses were promoted across Virgin Media’s platforms as a result. However, the challenges SMEs face are not limited to the pandemic; they are ongoing and multifaceted. Today, Virgin Media Business celebrates not just the success of the original campaign, but the dawn of a new and even bigger initiative, aimed at propelling SMEs towards growth.

This year, as well as expanding its network reach, Virgin Media Business is expanding its commitment to small businesses through an initiative called the Backing Business Community, aimed at addressing ongoing challenges and fostering growth for SMEs. At the heart of this initiative is the creation of a vibrant community network, where SMEs can share experiences and knowledge and access invaluable resources.

Debbie Behan, Business Products, Sales, and Marketing Manager at Virgin Media Business, aptly captures the essence of this initiative: “SMEs are facing numerous challenges; rising costs, increased taxes and more. We acknowledge their struggles and are committed to leveraging our resources and platforms to foster connections, share experiences and knowledge, and promote as many small businesses as we can, ultimately aiding them in moving forward.”

In February, the community celebrated its official launch, welcoming esteemed past Backing Business winners to the panel. Their words underlined the profound impact of the Backing Business initiative on their businesses. Through candid discussions and shared experiences, these entrepreneurs highlighted the lonely journey of small businesses, emphasising the crucial and transformative power of support and collaboration in driving business success.

This burgeoning community offers Irish SMEs a fertile platform for expansion, learning and prosperity, fostering networking opportunities and uncovering new avenues for growth. The Backing Business Community promises to shine a spotlight on its members through social media features and monthly newsletters, while also offering enticing prizes such as TV slots and ads, print advertising and free broadband, as well as making sure the community members will gain exclusive access to enriching networking experiences through their monthly virtual and online events.

This exciting hub is open for everyone, whether you are a Virgin Media Business customer or not. Behan concludes: “Our community is open to every SME, it’s free to join for all. We are aware of the challenges small businesses face and we are here to help.”

To register your business to this bold and energetic community, all you have to do is go to virginmedia.ie/business and join the Backing Business Community.