CEA’s Inaugural Annual Report Highlights Key Achievements and Enforcement Actions

The Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) published its first Annual Report on June 19. The Report, which covers the initial period to December 31, 2023, provides a comprehensive account of the steps taken to establish the CEA’s presence and of the work undertaken to build the organisation’s operational capability.

The Report includes 17 case studies that illustrate the breadth of the CEA’s impact and demonstrate a considered and graduated approach towards the deployment of enforcement powers. In adopting this approach, the CEA:

Ensures compliance, and the rectification of non-compliance, with the procedural, governance, and transparency requirements of company law

Assists stakeholders in vindicating their rights under company law

Protects the public through the operation of a restriction and disqualification undertakings regime in respect of directors of insolvent companies

Protects the public through robustly testing and challenging applications for relief from director restriction and disqualification, and

Investigates indications of potentially serious wrongdoing under company law and, as appropriate, takes both civil and criminal enforcement action.

For information on how to make a complaint or to submit a protected disclosure, please visit www.cea.gov.ie.

Follow the CEA on LinkedIn.