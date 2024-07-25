Post Card Brewing Company: A Passion for Craft Beer and Community

Post Card Brewing Company is renowned for its passion for beer, an attribute shared by many in the vibrant Irish craft beer scene. Specialising in small batches with modest profits, its love for beer encompasses a wide range of styles; from IPAs and Pale Ales to Pilsners, Helles style lagers, Sours, Stouts, Belgian beauties, and Wheat beers. The mantra at Post Card Brewing is simple: “Give us all the beers.”

OWNERS Jonathan Spielberg and David O’Shea bring a wealth of experience to the company. Spielberg, originally from the USA, moved to Ireland in 2006 and founded an import and drinks distribution company before venturing into contract brewing. O’Shea, a pioneer in the online beer scene with his website www.realbeers.ie, has been influential since 2005.

When the company relaunched during the 2020/2021 pandemic, it was a challenging yet rewarding experience. Producing beer as a contract brewery at partner breweries in both Dublin and Kildare, their beers were featured in as many as 70 off-licenses and pubs. Post Card Brewing focused on creating unique recipes and branding centred around Dublin’s iconic landmarks. Collaborating with his wife, Sarah Magee, Spielberg commissioned her to design the initial beer labels, featuring notable sites like The Poolbeg Towers, The Spire, and Ha’Penny Bridge. Magee continues to paint each label, capturing the essence of Dublin’s cityscape, including The Forty Foot, Pepper Canister Church, Samuel Beckett Bridge, and Dublin Castle.

New Brewing Venture

In 2023, Post Card Brewing began exporting to New York and New Jersey, recognising the need for a consistent supply to succeed. This realisation prompted the decision to establish its own brewery, as close to Dublin City Centre as possible. Spielberg and O’Shea signed a lease for a space in East Wall. The new brewery will feature an event space and a food truck, aiming for a grand opening in late 2024 or early 2025.

Spielberg commented on the new venture: “Some of the most exciting things for Post Card Brewing are yet to come. Our new brewery will have an event space which will easily hold 50+ people, with a tasting room, space for a food truck, and a prep kitchen we can serve visiting guests for birthday or anniversary parties, pre-concert meetups before a concert at 3Arena, or stag/hen parties. You can also combine the event space with a brewery tour for a work outing or Christmas party, and we’ll have you digging out the mashtun in no time.”

O’Shea adds: “The new brewery will be a 15HL system and should meet all of our immediate production needs. With a canning line and kegging, we will be able to produce as much as 12,000 litres per week and over 600,000 litres per year. Most exciting about the new system is that it will be a four-vessel brewery, allowing us to brew two batches in an eight-hour day.”

“We have made some great friends along the way,” continues Spielberg, “And none will be more invaluable than our friends at Sangria Restaurant in Galway. We are looking forward to exploring a collaboration with them in the form of a brand-new restaurant and bar coming in the Autumn of this year.”

As Post Card Brewing embarks on this new venture, they are inviting EIIS investors to join their journey. The Employment and Innovation Investment Scheme (EIIS), managed by Azets Dublin, offers investors tax benefits and the opportunity to support small and medium-sized companies*.

For more information, email eiis@postcard.ie or call Jonathan: 086 805 9272 or David: 087 934 5731.

*Prospective investors are encouraged to consult their financial advisors for more details.