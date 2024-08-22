ESB: Reducing Energy Costs for Your Business

ESB’s Smart Energy Services are driven by the belief that electricity holds the key to a brighter, more sustainable future. Its mission is to create a brighter future, powered by low-carbon energy that enables progress and possibility for everyone.

Working in partnership with large energy users across the UK and Ireland, ESB’s aim is to help these companies deliver significant savings, revenues and carbon-emission reductions. No matter what your in-house capabilities may be, ESB’s energy experts can help.

There are a range of services and solutions available that can work for your business and within your budget. From energy audits and financing, to implementing and monitoring solutions across lighting, heating and cooling, battery storage, renewables, EV fleet charging and the Energy Management hub, ESB offers an end-to-end service designed to deliver continual return on investment.

Its collaborative approach assures transparency and results. Whether the requirement is for a single facility lighting retrofit; a multi-site, multi-technology overhaul; or designing a renewable, behind-the-meter heating and cooling system from the ground up, ESB will work with you to deliver a bespoke solution that works for you. With an Energy Services team that covers a range of disciplines and backgrounds, the company provides expertise in energy supply, sustainable technology, energy systems and project management – all tailored to the needs of your business.

ESB’s Smart Energy Services recently delivered one of Ireland’s largest ground-mounted solar projects in partnership with MSD, a leading global pharmaceutical company. The project involved the installation of a 7.3MW ground-mounted solar photovoltaic array. This infrastructure is estimated to generate approximately 7.9GWh of clean, renewable electricity annually, meeting up to 20% of the energy requirements of MSD’s site in Ballydine, Co Tipperary.

Contact the ESB team today by visiting www.esb.ie or email at smartenergy@esb.ie to benefit from:

• Unparalleled energy expertise

• Project financing with no upfront investment required

• Innovative energy-saving technologies

• Advanced energy monitoring and analytics

By working together, ESB can deliver your vision to plan, design, build and finance a greener, brighter future.