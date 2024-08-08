Gold 2.0: How Innovation and Technology Have Revolutionised a Timeless Asset

When you think of innovation, gold might not be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, can anything that was discovered thousands of years ago and is still used in exactly the same way today really be that innovative? Of course it can! Although the simplicity of gold is what has made it stand the test of time, it is the ecosystem that has grown up around it and supported it that makes it a truly innovative asset.

Thanks to technology, anyone can take advantage of the many benefits that holding gold brings to a portfolio. While the physical product is the same as that of our ancestors, the means and ways one can buy and hold it have changed beyond the comprehension of those who would have dug it out of the ground thousands of years ago. We are now in gold 2.0.

Previously, you may have been restricted by time or location as to when you wanted to buy or sell gold, but today the gold market is one of the most liquid markets in the world. This is largely thanks to the systems that have been built to facilitate this. Furthermore, technology has broadened the accessibility of gold. Some potential investors may worry that investing in it is more prohibitive and inaccessible than owning a much larger asset, let’s say a house. However, anyone with €100 can get started and own physical gold with the likes of GoldCore.

Ironically, it is actually technology and innovation elsewhere that has underscored the need for gold ownership more than ever. Today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape has led to innovation and technological advancements that in some cases have not benefited us in the long run. For example, central banks have only recently been able to manipulate the money supply with such unprecedented ease. This often leads to inflation and currency devaluation, and so gold, a timeless store of value, an essential hedge against such risks, is now demanded by individuals and reserve managers alike. Additionally, the rise in cyber threats poses significant dangers to digital assets and personal finances. Gold, being a physical asset, remains impervious to hacking, providing a secure refuge for wealth.

The combination of simplicity and technological innovation makes gold an attractive investment in this complex financial world. Gold provides stability and confidence, while advancements in technology in the surrounding ecosystem enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency. This blend of old and new ensures that gold remains a relevant and innovative investment option, alongside newer investments that perhaps add more risk to your portfolio. As technology continues to evolve, the ways in which we can buy and access our gold will likely continue to expand, guaranteeing its place as a cornerstone of innovative investment strategies.

