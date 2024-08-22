Mongey Communications: Technology Trends Reshaping the Landscape

The events industry is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape where creativity, technology, and logistics converge to create unique experiences. In recent years, there has been a significant shift in event-goers’ expectations, expanding the role of Mongey Communications, as technology advances and the demand for interactive, immersive experiences grows.

Established in Kildare in 1986 by brothers David and Cyril, Mongey Communications is a family-owned business and from its humble beginnings the company has grown into a cutting-edge communications technology operation offering radio communications, audiovisual equipment, large LED screens, CCTV solutions, event broadband & WiFi, and event hire solutions. It also provides nationwide event management packages with on-site engineering support to ensure the highest level of service, customizing solutions to address specific needs.

With over 30 years of experience, the company is known for its reliability and exceptional customer service, serving public bodies, local authorities, private clients, major sporting, entertainment, and cultural venues nationwide including; An Garda Síochána, the OPW, Croke Park, Aviva Stadium, the National Ploughing Championships, and events such as Electric Picnic, The Horizon Irish Open 2023 at the K-Club, Aer Lingus College Football Classic, and Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland in 2018.

A key trend in the events industry is the rising demand for high-quality visual solutions, such as LED screens, projection mapping, and augmented reality. Mongey Communications has invested in state-of-the-art equipment to meet these demands and provide clients with a competitive edge.

When the pandemic accelerated the adoption of virtual and hybrid events, the company became experts in live streaming, video conferencing, and virtual event platforms, allowing events to reach a broader audience and remain resilient in the face of unforeseen challenges.

From a logistical perspective, the company excels in efficiently managing complex setups, collaborating closely with event planners and venues to ensure smooth technical aspects for events of all sizes. In the realm of security and control, Mongey Communications plays a key role in the CCTV and Access Control industry, delivering cutting-edge technology, from high-resolution cameras to biometric access systems, to protect properties and streamline operations, making the world a safer place as security threats evolve.

With an outstanding team with world-class technological capabilities behind it Mongey Communications serves as the architects of visual and auditory experiences, helping events captivate and engage attendees in an ever-evolving landscape, meeting the evolving demands of the industry to create unique and unforgettable experiences.

For more information go to www.mongey.ie or call 045 897 450.