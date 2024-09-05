Lifeline Ambulance Service Leading in Patient Care

Lifeline Ambulance Service holds the position of the second-largest ambulance provider in the state.

Established in 1998 by CEO David Hall, Lifeline operates from 11 different bases nationwide, with its headquarters located in Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Since its inception, Lifeline has been steadily treating and transporting an increasing number of patients each year, achieved through the employment of high-quality staff equipped with the latest technology and equipment.

Lifeline Ambulance Service stands as a wholly owned Irish private ambulance company and over the years, it has witnessed continuous growth, solidifying its status as Ireland’s largest private ambulance company. In addition to its primary service, the company offers the Lifeline Ambulance Education program, headquartered in Galway, providing a range of courses such as CFRA and E.M.T.

Managing an average of 38 ambulances on weekdays and 13 on weekends, Lifeline transports 24,000 patients and travels four million kilometres annually. It also operates an exclusive organ transplant transport service nationwide, boasting a fleet of 49 ambulances, with 20 new vehicles expected in 2024, alongside 10 dedicated transplant transport vehicles. The company’s workforce exceeds 200 employees, comprising dispatchers, E.M.T’s, and paramedics.

With an unwavering commitment to values such as patient-centred care, compassion, professionalism, safety, reliability, innovation, ethical practices, and employee development, Lifeline Ambulance Service aims to be the preferred choice for transportation. Setting the standard for excellence in the industry, it seeks to make a positive difference in the lives of those it serves while ensuring the highest quality of care and support.