Luxury Meets Sustainability: The NEAT Fusion Automated Gate System

In an era where sustainability and luxury are no longer mutually exclusive, NEAT Gates has seamlessly combined the two with their revolutionary NEAT Fusion automated gate system. Located in Dublin, NEAT Gates leverages over 40 years of traditional craftsmanship, enhanced by cutting-edge technology and innovation, to deliver a product that embodies both elegance and environmental responsibility.

NEAT Fusion stands out with its one-piece, easy-install automated gate system. This innovative solution addresses the complexities of gate automation by integrating the gates, posts, and automation components into a single pre-assembled unit. Factory-installed and tested, the system ensures seamless on-site installation, reducing the need for multiple trades and minimizing potential delays and miscommunications.

The bespoke manufacturing approach at NEAT Gates guarantees exceptional quality. Each gate is hand-finished, featuring a high-quality stainless steel adjustable hanging system that promises longevity and low maintenance. The gates are designed to last, with paint guarantees of up to 10 years, reflecting a commitment to sustainability through durability.

NEAT Fusion also embraces technological sophistication with its broad range of control devices, from standard remote transmitters to advanced biometric controls. This versatility caters to the modern consumer’s desire for convenience and security, all while maintaining an eco-friendly footprint.

Sustainability at NEAT Gates extends beyond the product to the manufacturing process itself. By utilizing state-of-the-art fabrication and assembly methods, the company reduces waste and energy consumption, ensuring that each product not only meets but exceeds environmental standards.

NEAT Gates has redefined the luxury gate market with their Fusion system, merging high-end aesthetics with sustainable practices. For those seeking an automated gate solution that doesn’t compromise on style or sustainability, NEAT Gates offers a premier choice.

