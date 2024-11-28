FESTIVE FARE FEATURE

Christmas at Matt the Thresher: Dine on Fresh Irish Seafood

Located in the heart of Georgian Dublin, just off Baggot Street, Matt the Thresher is Dublin’s favourite seafood restaurant. From the sea to your plate, the restaurant offers the freshest seafood, arriving daily from harbours around the island of Ireland.

Specialising in fresh, wild Irish seafood, the restaurant hosts both indoor and outdoor dining, catering to small and large parties for lunch and dinner. Matt the Thresher is bright, stylish, and sophisticated, offering something to suit all tastes and meeting all dining requirements.

Fully equipped with a bar featuring a variety of local and international beers, whiskeys, a well-sourced comprehensive wine list, and an extensive selection of cocktails, this restaurant is the ideal destination for date nights, family gatherings, or Christmas parties.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday: 10:00 am – 9:45 pm

10:00 am – 9:45 pm Saturday: 12:00 pm – 9:45 pm

12:00 pm – 9:45 pm Sunday: 12:30 pm – 9:45 pm

Address: 31-32, Lower Pembroke Street, Dublin 2

Christmas bookings are now open. To reserve a table, visit www.matts.ie or call 01 676 2980.

Make Merry the Season with a Festive Fercullen Cocktail

Warm up this winter with the Fercullen Spicy Sour, a cocktail that blends the smooth richness of Fercullen Falls Irish Whiskey with a festive twist. Made with a balanced mix of 50% malt and 50% grain whiskey, Fercullen Falls delivers a smooth base with hints of vanilla, perfectly pairing with fresh lemon juice, honey syrup, aromatic bitters, and a dash of winter spice like cinnamon or nutmeg.

To make the Fercullen Spicy Sour Combine 50ml of Fercullen Falls Irish Whiskey, 25ml of lemon juice, and 15ml of honey syrup in a shaker with ice. Add bitters and a pinch of winter spice, shake well, then strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a lemon twist and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a festive touch.

Serving Tips:

Glassware: Serve in a rocks or coupe glass for a stylish presentation. Ice: Use large ice cubes or a single ice sphere to chill the drink without dilution. Garnish: Rim the glass with cinnamon and sugar, and add a cinnamon stick, rosemary sprig, or star anise for an aromatic finish. Pairings: Enjoy with seasonal treats like gingerbread cookies, spiced nuts, or a cheese platter. Ambiance: Create a cosy atmosphere with soft holiday music and warm lighting.

Perfect for any holiday gathering, the Fercullen Spicy Sour brings warmth and festive cheer. Cheers to a wonderful holiday season!

Enjoy responsibly. For more information, visit www.powerscourtdistillery.com.

Celebrating 40 Sweet Christmases with Leonidas Chocolates in Ireland

This year marks the 40th Christmas of Leonidas Chocolates in Ireland, a milestone made possible by the incredible support from the public. Over the years, Leonidas chocolates have become a cherished Christmas tradition for many.

The past decade has seen a significant shift to online sales, providing a convenient way to send gifts anywhere on the island of Ireland. With the Leonidas online service at www.leonidasonline.ie, customers can have a box of chocolates delivered directly to their door or to a loved one, just in time for Christmas.

As the giving season approaches, Leonidas chocolates offer a perfect way to spread joy among family, friends, loved ones, or colleagues. Its Christmas range is available both online and in-store, allowing customers to share a magical moment this holiday season.

The selection includes an array of seasonal treats such as Advent calendars, Santas, animal novelties, snowmen, chocolate lollipops, marzipans, and much more. With thoughtful gifts for all ages, Leonidas chocolates make Christmas extra special.

In addition to the festive range, customers can also find Light-in-Sugar chocolates, pure liqueurs, chocolate bars, cooking chocolate, and Leonidas biscuits.

Leonidas extends heartfelt wishes for a Happy Christmas to all its customers.

Yuletide Fare at Piglet

There’s nothing better than enjoying good company and excellent wine during this merry season. Nestled in the Christchurch area of Temple Bar, Piglet Wine Bar invites you to savour a glass of wine in a charming and intimate setting – and perhaps indulge in a whole bottle while relishing some truly exceptional cuisine.

The Christmas menu at Piglet Wine Bar showcases a diverse array of delectable dishes, ranging from prawns al pilpil, bacon and scallops to mushroom risotto, beef and cabbage, pan-fried cod, duck magret, and Piglet’s renowned côte de boeuf – arguably one of Dublin’s finest.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, treat yourself to a classic tiramisu or an indulgent tonka beans crème brûlée. Pair these culinary delights with an extensive selection of meticulously curated wines, featuring crowd-pleasers, premium options, and exclusive choices.

Opening Hours:

Monday: 12:30 pm – 9:30 pm

12:30 pm – 9:30 pm Tuesday & Wednesday: Closed

Closed Thursday to Saturday: 12:30 pm – 9:30 pm

12:30 pm – 9:30 pm Sunday: 1:00 pm – 9:30 pm

For reservations, call (01) 707 9786 or visit www.pigletwinebar.ie.

Five Farms Cream Liqueur: A Taste of Tradition this Christmas

Five Farms Cream Liqueur is a superior Irish cream liqueur crafted with fresh Irish cream sourced from family-owned farms along the Wild Atlantic Way. Each batch is meticulously blended with triple-distilled Irish whiskey from West Cork within two days of cream production.

Founded by Johnny Harte, Five Farms prides itself on using only the finest ingredients to create an indulgent and delicious drink experience.

Crafted with care and dedication, Five Farms takes its name from the five generations-old farms in Co Cork, including the McCarthy Farm, O’Mahoney Farm, Coleman Farm, Tuthill Farm, and LJG Dairy, all members of Barryroe Co-Op. These farms, steeped in tradition and nestled in the temperate Irish climate, provide the ideal environment for producing the freshest dairy ingredients.

Enjoy a glass of Five Farms Cream Liqueur responsibly with friends this Christmas.

www.fivefarmsirishcream.com

Celebrate Christmas at Hugo’s: Where Seasonal Dining Meets Irish Elegance

As this cheerful season unfolds, Hugo’s Restaurant is the perfect destination to embrace the magic of Christmas. Nestled in the heart of Dublin city, Hugo’s takes pride in showcasing and supporting the best of Irish produce, with head chef Michael Morrisroe crafting menus that celebrate Ireland’s rich culinary heritage. From the finest locally sourced meats and seafood to seasonal vegetables and homemade indulgent desserts, each dish is a testament to Ireland’s incredible bounty.

This Christmas, Hugo’s transforms into a winter wonderland. The restaurant is beautifully adorned with twinkling lights, garlands, and festive décor, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. It’s a place where you can escape the holiday hustle and immerse yourself in the joy of the season.

Whether you’re planning a business dinner, a festive catch-up with friends, or a memorable family gathering, Hugo’s offers the perfect setting. Its attentive team ensures every detail is taken care of, allowing you to relax and enjoy the holiday spirit.

“Wishing all our patrons a wonderful, safe, and happy Christmas. Thank you for your support and custom during the year.” – Gina & the team at Hugo’s

Book your table today and add a touch of Hugo’s charm to your Christmas season.

Phone: 01-676 5955 or Email: info@hugos.ie

Please note: Hugo’s will be closed for annual holidays from December 25, 2024, to January 10, 2025.

Phoenix Delite: Indulgent Gluten-Free Chocolate Crafted with Care

For those who seek delicious, premium-quality chocolate that’s truly gluten-free, Phoenix Delite has become a trusted source of indulgence. Offering a range of beautifully crafted sugar-free and gluten-free chocolates, Phoenix Delite is dedicated to creating treats that bring joy to people with dietary sensitivities like gluten, milk and sugar—and anyone who simply loves fine chocolate.

Based in Kilbride, Meath, Phoenix Delite was founded with a vision: to make chocolate that everyone can enjoy, regardless of dietary needs. The team at Phoenix Delite believes that the best chocolate experience is one that’s inclusive, safe, and absolutely uncompromising on flavour or quality.

Chocolate Crafted for Everyone

Whether it’s a box of elegant truffles, a set of chocolate-covered delights, or a collection of artisanal bars, Phoenix Delite’s offerings are handcrafted with the finest ingredients. Every product is certified gluten-free and rigorously tested, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of safety and excellence. The result? Chocolate that’s as enjoyable for those with gluten sensitivities as it is for any chocolate lover.

A Brand You Can Trust

At Phoenix Delite, quality is at the heart of everything we do. Each ingredient is carefully chosen to create a product that tastes incredible and feels luxurious. This commitment to pure, gluten-free and sugar-free or vegan chocolate has made Phoenix Delite a go-to brand for anyone looking to enjoy chocolate with complete confidence.

Shop Phoenix Delite Online

Ready to experience chocolate that’s crafted with care and made for everyone? Explore our full range of gluten-free chocolate at www.phoenixdelite.ie. Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful gift or a little indulgence for yourself, Phoenix Delite brings you premium chocolate that’s made to be savoured. www.phoenixdelite.ie contact: pascale@phoenixdelite.com

Rí-Rá’s Crimbo Craic..ers: Laughs for a Good Cause

Rí-Rá Irish Lager has partnered with the charity ALONE to launch a limited edition set of “Christmas Craic..ers”, available at www.ri-ra.beer. All profits from the sales will be donated to ALONE, supporting its work with older people across Ireland.

The Craic..ers were designed by Irish illustrator Jacky Sheridan, with jokes contributed by comedians Tony Cantwell, Ali Fox, Darren Conway, Killian Sunderman, and Shane Daniel Byrne.

Stuart Kinch, CEO of Rí-Rá Brewing Company, comments:

“We’re proud to partner with ALONE, who do vital work helping older people in Ireland who may face isolation or financial hardship. The Christmas Craic..ers perfectly align with our brand’s mission to bring people ‘Le Chéile’ (together). The Christmas Craic..ers allow us to share our brand’s sense of humour, bringing a bit of ‘ruaille buaille’ to the Christmas table this year, plus raising awareness of the great work ALONE do in communities.”

Rí-Rá Irish Lager, brewed in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow, is a new, Irish-owned beer quickly making a name for itself as a premium, light, and fresh alternative to mainstream lagers. With a focus on joy, banter, and modern Irish identity, Rí-Rá is the perfect choice for this Christmas season.