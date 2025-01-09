Next up…LOT100!

Known for their recent work in luxury food and drink (developing the incredible range of delicious products at The Lismore Food Company), Ken Madden and Beth-Ann Smith’s new venture has, in many ways, an inevitability about it. Their distinctively recognisable brand has achieved acclaim here in Ireland and internationally, with their orange and gold biscuit tubes (a nod to Irish artist Patrick Scott) and glorious hatboxes sparking joy in homes everywhere.

Having pressed “pause for now” on the world of food and drink, the dynamic couple’s love of art has led to Lot100, a new online auction house connecting buyers and sellers of fine art and collectibles. “We’ve been collecting art for years and have a real passion for colour, texture and beautiful things,” explains Madden. “Our love of art was a key element in creating the artwork and designs for The Lismore Food Company.”

This new venture, based in their offices in Lismore, Co. Waterford, will initially see bi-monthly sales filled with items at accessible price points, featuring paintings, prints, sculpture, and photography from Irish and international artists.

Lismore, nestled in the heart of the Blackwater Valley, has seen great activity in the arts for many years. It’s home to the Duke of Devonshire’s Lismore Castle, with its famed gallery and gardens—now complemented by two additional spaces showcasing Irish and international art. Additionally, the summer Blackwater Valley Opera Festival and Immrama Festival of Travel Writing continue to attract large audiences to enjoy fine talent, while contemporary crystal design excellence can be seen at J Hills Standard along the town’s Main Street.

Smith comments: “While appealing to buyers and sellers of all kinds, we would also love to attract a younger generation and new collectors to Lot100. For us, the absolute joy a great work of art gives is irresistible. Starting or building a collection is compelling and engages a collector in a way like no other.”

Lot100’s first sale of some 50 works goes live towards the end of January and includes names such as Damien Hirst, Martin Gale, Albert Chubac, Slim Aarons, and Richard Gorman. Works are also now being consigned for further sales throughout 2025.

“If you have a work of art to sell, we are inviting consignments at Lot100.ie, where you should also register for news of our initial and forthcoming sales.”

Many of the world’s greatest artists have exhibited in Lismore and continue to do so. With such a rich landscape of history, it appears that Lot100 is perfectly placed to capture a slice of the Irish and international art market.

See www.Lot100.ie or Instagram.com/lot100.ie for more.