Coillte Opens Applications For 2025 Forestry Scholarship Programme

Up to €20,000 in scholarships is available to support careers in Ireland’s expanding forestry sector. Following the success of its inaugural programme, which awarded scholarships to three students, Coillte has announced the launch of its 2025 Forestry Scholarship Programme. This initiative provides substantial financial and career support for students enrolling in full-time forestry programmes at University C

to grow, reflecting the sector’s crucial role in tackling Ireland’s climate and housing challenges while meeting rising demand for sustainable timber. With Ireland’s Forest Strategy aiming to add over 1,700 skilled professionals by 2030, forestry is a key contributor to the country’s climate action goals.

ollege Dublin (UCD) or South East Technological University (SETU).

Interest in forestry continues

Mark Carlin, managing director of Coillte Forest, officially launched the 2025 scholarship programme, stating: “Forestry is essential to Ireland’s environmental and economic future, offering diverse careers in a wide variety of areas. With CAO applications now open, we encourage students to consider forestry as a meaningful career that contributes to a greener, more self-sufficient Ireland.”

He continued: “Forestry is not just about planting and harvesting trees – it is a dynamic, multifaceted sector. There is a wide range of careers available, including planners who use sophisticated information technology to develop strategic forest management plans, ecologists working to protect and enhance biodiversity across our estate, supply-chain managers working to coordinate the supply of sustainable wood products, and recreation managers delivering trails and activities for people to enjoy. Sustainability is at the heart of forestry today, and technological innovation continues to transform the forest sector.”

Reflecting on the impact of the scholarship, inaugural recipient Alex Power shared: “Receiving the Coillte scholarship has opened doors for me. It’s not just the financial support – it’s being part of a sector that plays such an important role in tackling climate change and supporting rural communities. My first few weeks at SETU have been exciting and inspiring, as I learn about sustainable forest management and how forestry can help build a greener future.”

Applications for the 2025 Coillte Forestry Scholarship Programme are now open. The deadline for submissions is May 2, 2025. For more details, visit www.coillte.ie.