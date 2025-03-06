Dublin Bay Cruises: Sustainable Corporate Entertainment

Premium Corporate Entertainment. Exciting Update on Our Sustainability Journey

Dublin Bay Cruises is proud to share our ongoing commitment to reducing our environmental impact, aligning with Fáilte Ireland’s sustainability objectives. As we prepare for the 2025 season and beyond, we are excited to showcase the progress we have made in promoting sustainability while operating within the UNESCO-designated Dublin Bay Biosphere.

As a family-run business, sustainability has always been at the heart of our operations. Instead of opting for new engines, we’ve made the conscious decision to refurbish our existing engines and transmissions. This choice not only reduces manufacturing emissions but also enhances fuel efficiency – a win for both the environment and our operations.

In our journey towards eliminating fossil fuels, we are transitioning from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a greener alternative that reduces carbon emissions – a cornerstone of our sustainability strategy.

To further minimize waste, we are phasing out plastic in our bar and beverage services in favor of recyclable aluminum, making strides in cutting down our environmental footprint.

Our partnerships with local organizations, including Dublin Bay Biosphere and BirdWatch Ireland, play a pivotal role in championing conservation efforts and raising awareness about the importance of preserving the unique ecosystem of Dublin Bay.

Additionally, our collaboration with Iarnród Éireann’s Electric DART offers visitors a low-carbon transportation option to explore Dublin’s rich cultural and natural heritage, all while taking in the stunning coastal views with minimal environmental impact.

To join us for a corporate cruise or a family outing, visit dublinbaycruises.com and experience the beauty of Dublin Bay while supporting a greener, more sustainable future.