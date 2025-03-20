Dublin Through the Eyes of its Artists at The Oriel Gallery

“Dublin Through the Eyes of its Artists” Exhibition Opens at The Oriel Gallery

Dublin, Ireland – Thursday 10th April 2025

The Oriel Gallery is proud to announce the opening of its latest exhibition, “Dublin Through the Eyes of Its Artists,” a remarkable collection of paintings that vividly capture the many facets of Dublin. We are deeply honoured that the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain, will officially inaugurate this special event, underscoring the exhibition’s significance in celebrating the city’s artistic heritage.

This collection captures the essence of Dublin—not just its historic Georgian core and vibrant streets but also the quieter, more atmospheric pockets of the city and beyond. From the energy of North and South County Dublin to the coastal beauty of Howth and Dun Laoghaire, the exhibition reflects the city’s dynamic spirit in all its diversity. Featured Dublin artists—Gerard Byrne, Alan Somers, David Coyne, and Ruth McGuirk—joined by Victor Richardson, Liam O’Neill, Anthony Murphy, and Harry Durdin Robertson in shaping the artistic vision of Dublin. Together, they bring their unique perspectives to this rich and multi-layered portrait of the city we see today.

A highlight of the evening will be the official opening by Lord Mayor Emma Blain, whose visionary leadership and deep passion for Dublin’s cultural heritage continue to inspire the city. “I am delighted to welcome everyone to this celebration of Dublin’s artistic spirit,” said Lord Mayor Blain. “This exhibition is a testament to the creative energy and multifaceted charm that defines our city. It is an honour to stand alongside these remarkable artists as we share their unique interpretations of Dublin.”