BRUTON’S CONFUSION

Date: January 30, 2020 - Affairs, Media

fiach-kelly


CONFUSION SET IN last night when Minister Richard Bruton claimed that an Irish Times story about the fate of Catherine Noone was a “fabrication”. Around half seven on Wednesday evening the IT published a report by Fiach Kelly detailing Fine Gael’s difficultly in dealing with... Read more »
This content is only available to Phoenix subscribers.