HOWLIN’S SHANNON BLUSTER

Date: January 30, 2020 - Affairs

Brendan Howlin

Brendan Howlin


BRENDAN HOWLIN’S ELECTION pledge for Shannon Airport could hardly be more meaningless. The party manifesto promises that “Labour will end the use of Shannon and Irish airspace by the US military while the US is involved in any warfare that does not have UN approval”.... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for only €2 per issue. This subscription allows our subscribers the option of far cheaper access to Goldhawk’s treasure trove.

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber