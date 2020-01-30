THE PALESTINIAN STATEHOOD CONUNDRUM

Date: January 30, 2020 - Affairs

Simon Coveney Palestinian statehood

Simon Coveney


For over a year, foreign minister Simon Coveney has threatened to take the gloves off and recognise Palestinian statehood if Israel continued to resist real peace moves in the Middle East. How is it possible for the government to continue stalling on Palestinian statehood following... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for only €2 per issue. This subscription allows our subscribers the option of far cheaper access to Goldhawk’s treasure trove.

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber