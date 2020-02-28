MURPHY’S PHANTOM STATISTICS

Date: February 28, 2020 - Affairs


Release of January’s homeless figures this week confirms that last month’s rush of glowing headlines was a mistaken if convenient boost for Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy. Just days out from election day, a clerical error led to the appearance of a record breaking drop in... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for less than €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber