ANN REIHILL’S MONKSTOWN MANSION

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber. Get access to The Phoenix online for only €2 per issue. This subscription allows our subscribers the option of far cheaper access to Goldhawk’s treasure trove. Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber

WHILE THE steam has gone out of the property market, there are still some prime houses being out up for sale. One of these is a Monkstown pile that turns out to be owned by one Ann Reihill, who is looking for almost €3m for... Read more »