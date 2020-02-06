ELECTION HOPES FOR NIGHTLIFE REFORM?

Date: February 6, 2020 - Affairs

Josepha Madigan

Josepha Madigan


FIANNA FÁIL STANDS out in this election as the only the party not to include reference to the night time economy in its manifesto. The party, which has struggled with voters under 35 since the crash, has overlooked that liberalisation of licensing laws, appointment of... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for only €2 per issue. This subscription allows our subscribers the option of far cheaper access to Goldhawk’s treasure trove.

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber