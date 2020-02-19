GOLDHAWK always enjoys the annual – and often hilarious – estimates of individual wealth of the various Irish moneybags who populate the annual ‘Rich Lists’ beloved by media organisations. The latest edition of the Sunday Independent’s annual round-up has one Denis O’Brien sitting proudly in... Read more »
DENIS O’BRIEN’S BILLIONS
GOLDHAWK always enjoys the annual – and often hilarious – estimates of individual wealth of the various Irish moneybags who populate the annual ‘Rich Lists’ beloved by media organisations. The latest edition of the Sunday Independent’s annual round-up has one Denis O’Brien sitting proudly in... Read more »