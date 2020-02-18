PAUL WILLIAMS’ lecture on Claire Byrne Live last night and his pearl-clutching online-only op-ed for The Independent yesterday — about how millennial voters ‘turned their backs on their moral values and IRA victims to elevate Sinn Féin’ — provoked much hostility. Social media users resurrected the crime... Read more »
PAUL WILLIAMS’ LECTURE
PAUL WILLIAMS’ lecture on Claire Byrne Live last night and his pearl-clutching online-only op-ed for The Independent yesterday — about how millennial voters ‘turned their backs on their moral values and IRA victims to elevate Sinn Féin’ — provoked much hostility. Social media users resurrected the crime... Read more »