DERMOT WELD’S ‘PETITION PROBLEM’

Date: February 21, 2020 - Affairs, Racing

Dermot Weld

Dermot Weld


The fascinating case between the security chief at the Irish Horseracing Regulator Board (previously the Turf Club) Chris Gordon and the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA) continues down at the Four Courts and shines a light onto various riders in the Irish racing game. The... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for less than €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber