MEMBERS OF ALL PARTIES bar Fine Gael signed up for pledges organised by the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign during the general election and the Occupied Territories Bill remains a live issue in Irish politics. The largest party Fianna Fáil commits to progress on the legislation... Read more »
BURTON’S BAD FAITH
MEMBERS OF ALL PARTIES bar Fine Gael signed up for pledges organised by the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign during the general election and the Occupied Territories Bill remains a live issue in Irish politics. The largest party Fianna Fáil commits to progress on the legislation... Read more »