Behind the Scenes

‘IRISH OSCARS’ SEQUEL FOR IFTA?

Date: February 21, 2020 - Behind the Scenes

Liam Cunningham director at IFTA

Liam Cunningham


IMMEDIATELY AHEAD of the Oscars being dished out in Hollywood, the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) unveiled its new five year strategic plan and, almost immediately, founders Áine Moriarty and Deirdre Hopkins, have got a positive review. The two co-stars have been cast in... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for less than €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber