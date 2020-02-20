JOHN FARRELL’S FOODIE FEUD

Date: February 20, 2020 - Business Briefs

John Farrell

John Farrell


THE STINK associated with the sudden closure of John Farrell’s Luna restaurant on Drury St last year (see The Phoenix, 26/07/19) has yet to dissipate, judging from the tenor of commentators online. Though the swanky new wine bar that has opened nearby, Amy Austin, is... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for less than €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber