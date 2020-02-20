WILLIAM MCGLADE’S DECISION

Date: February 20, 2020 - Affairs

William McGlade

William McGlade


YOUNG MONEYBAGS William McGlade’s HipHipStay short term letting operation featured on the front page of the Irish Times today as a result of a planning decision that casts a doubt over the fledgling company’s whole modus operandi. The application to use apartments in the heart... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for less than €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber