THE POST-ELECTION hysteria reached new heights over the weekend with Sinn Féin’s plans to hold public rallies. Judging by some of the reaction, a series of meetings in hotel function rooms has emerged as an unlikely but serious threat to the Republic. FF have described... Read more »
MEETINGS MADNESS
THE POST-ELECTION hysteria reached new heights over the weekend with Sinn Féin’s plans to hold public rallies. Judging by some of the reaction, a series of meetings in hotel function rooms has emerged as an unlikely but serious threat to the Republic. FF have described... Read more »