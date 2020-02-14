Rehab CEO Mo Flynn is stepping down after five years in the role. Flynn took over during what was described as a “challenging time for the organisation” in 2015 and the group were due a fresh start following controversy that was extensively reported in The... Read more »
MO FLYNN LEAVES REHAB
Rehab CEO Mo Flynn is stepping down after five years in the role. Flynn took over during what was described as a “challenging time for the organisation” in 2015 and the group were due a fresh start following controversy that was extensively reported in The... Read more »