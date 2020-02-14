DREW HARRIS took a highly unusual step this week when he sat down for an interview with the Irish Independent. The Garda Commissioner used this opportunity to outline his reservations about absolute encryption and impress on any future government a desire to have police granted... Read more »
DREW HARRIS MAKES AN INTERVENTION
