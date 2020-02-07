GOLDHAWK WAS ALMOST DIZZY watching some of the contortions on display during the election campaign. Politicians and commentators are at once aghast over internal democracy within Sinn Féin and flabbergasted that, for example, Saoirse McHugh could be at odds with the Green Party line. The... Read more »
NORMAL POLITICAL PARTIES
GOLDHAWK WAS ALMOST DIZZY watching some of the contortions on display during the election campaign. Politicians and commentators are at once aghast over internal democracy within Sinn Féin and flabbergasted that, for example, Saoirse McHugh could be at odds with the Green Party line. The... Read more »