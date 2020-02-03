SHANE ROSS’S SINDO COLUMN

Date: February 3, 2020 - Affairs

Shane Ross

Shane Ross


A STORY of triumph over adversity; of sporting heroism against financial doom; and Corinthian players against entrenched bureaucrats in the FAI was relayed in the Sunday Independent yesterday (02/02/20). The article described how the government and in particular, sports minister, Shane Ross faced down those who... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for only €2 per issue. This subscription allows our subscribers the option of far cheaper access to Goldhawk’s treasure trove.

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber