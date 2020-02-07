ZAPPER’S ABSENCE

Date: February 7, 2020 - Affairs

Katherine Zappone

Katherine Zappone


MANY WERE LEFT horrified and confused this week following an Irish Times report that new Tusla guidelines may see victims of child and sexual assault questioned by alleged perpetrators. The policy is prompted by a number of court decisions finding that an accused party has... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for only €2 per issue. This subscription allows our subscribers the option of far cheaper access to Goldhawk’s treasure trove.

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber