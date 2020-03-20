NEWTON EMERSON is rather selective in his assessment of the reaction to the UK’s handling of the coronavirus. Writing in Thursday’s Irish Times, the columnist plays down both Boris’ bungling and the DUP’s misplaced conviction that Number 10 had the right strategy. It is not... Read more »
NEWTON’S “SECTARIAN SPLIT”
NEWTON EMERSON is rather selective in his assessment of the reaction to the UK’s handling of the coronavirus. Writing in Thursday’s Irish Times, the columnist plays down both Boris’ bungling and the DUP’s misplaced conviction that Number 10 had the right strategy. It is not... Read more »