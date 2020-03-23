The spirit of coming together while staying apart has rubbed on to the Seanad elections where the make up of the select electorate has made for some unusual bedfellows. Labour, Sinn Féin and the Greens have engaged in a bit of horse trading to ensure... Read more »
SEANAD ELECTION PACT
The spirit of coming together while staying apart has rubbed on to the Seanad elections where the make up of the select electorate has made for some unusual bedfellows. Labour, Sinn Féin and the Greens have engaged in a bit of horse trading to ensure... Read more »