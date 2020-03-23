SEANAD ELECTION PACT

Date: March 23, 2020 - Affairs


The spirit of coming together while staying apart has rubbed on to the Seanad elections where the make up of the select electorate has made for some unusual bedfellows. Labour, Sinn Féin and the Greens have engaged in a bit of horse trading to ensure... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber