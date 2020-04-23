Craic & Codology

BEST EVER LEAVING CERT RESULTS PREDICTED

Date: April 23, 2020 - Craic & Codology

by Our Education Staff – Phil Boxes In an attempt to counteract accusations that the delayed 2020 Leaving Cert exams will be dumbed down, the Minister for Education today released a specimen paper to show that the standard was “as high as ever, if not... Read more »

