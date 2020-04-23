Craic & Codology

NEW OUR FATHER FOR VIRTUAL MASS

Date: April 23, 2020 - Craic & Codology

Our Father, who art in isolation Hallowed be thy toilet roll Thy sanitiser come Thy will be done At home whilst watching Netflix Give us our daily Tony Holohan press conference And forgive us our trips to Dunnes Stores As we forgive those who cough... Read more »

