Our Father, who art in isolation Hallowed be thy toilet roll Thy sanitiser come Thy will be done At home whilst watching Netflix Give us our daily Tony Holohan press conference And forgive us our trips to Dunnes Stores As we forgive those who cough... Read more »
NEW OUR FATHER FOR VIRTUAL MASS
