NO FAI DISASTERS ‘FOR AT LEAST SIX WEEKS’

Date: April 23, 2020 - Craic & Codology

FAI officials say it will “probably be June at least” before the organisation can begin providing “any kind of decent scandals or laughable behaviour”. Hopes were raised last week that the organisation had lifted its restrictions on blundering activity after senior-side manager Stephen Kenny attempted... Read more »

