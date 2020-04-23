Fine Gael has taken the drastic decision to finally ease long-standing restrictions. Leo Varadkar told a press conference, “We’ve decided to end these self-imposed curtailments and join forces with Fianna Fáil.” “For close to 100 years, our two parties have been practising the strictest of... Read more »
PLANS TO LIFT RESTRICTIONS ANNOUNCED
Fine Gael has taken the drastic decision to finally ease long-standing restrictions. Leo Varadkar told a press conference, “We’ve decided to end these self-imposed curtailments and join forces with Fianna Fáil.” “For close to 100 years, our two parties have been practising the strictest of... Read more »