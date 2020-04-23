Craic & Codology

PLANS TO LIFT RESTRICTIONS ANNOUNCED

Date: April 23, 2020 - Craic & Codology

Janus

Fine Gael has taken the drastic decision to finally ease long-standing restrictions. Leo Varadkar told a press conference, “We’ve decided to end these self-imposed curtailments and join forces with Fianna Fáil.” “For close to 100 years, our two parties have been practising the strictest of... Read more »

