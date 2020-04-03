VLAD’S DOLE DECEPTION

Date: April 3, 2020 - Affairs

Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar


GOVERNMENT PLEAS to avoid rumour and hearsay have quickly come undone. A more familiar side to Leo Varadkar resurfaced this week when he insinuated that some unpatriotic gurriers may be gaming the social welfare system. At a press conference on Thursday, the caretaker Taoiseach claimed... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber