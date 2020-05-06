Fears of a ‘crime tsunami’ being unleashed across Ireland were increasing yesterday as the country’s eggs crisis hardens its grip. Garda sources say they are “seriously concerned” by reports of egg smuggling in the border regions as hard-boiled drug barons and diesel shifters scramble to... Read more »
CRIME WAVE FEARS AS EGG SHORTAGE BITES
