Craic & Codology

EDDIE HOBBS: MAYDAY! MAYDAY!

Date: May 7, 2020 - Craic & Codology

Eddie Hobbs

Eddie Hobbs


With GDP plummeting to an all-time low and there being no hope whatsoever of a magic monetary pill, Ireland’s meltdown economy now faces the worst recession since the beginning of time. Incomes: As jobless figures hover around 178% and the Euro reaches parity with the... Read more »

